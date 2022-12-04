Search
Diego Pacheco TKO’s Ricardo Adrian Luna in Round 2 to retain title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3

Diego Pacheco dominated and stopped Ricardo Adrian Luna when the pair squared off at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The bout was featured on the Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 fight card live stream on DAZN and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

Los Angeles native, Pacheco dropped his opponent from Mexico three times with a barrage of big punches. The latter beat the eight counts and each time managed to get back up on his feet.

The referee seemed to want to let the fight go ahead, but Luna’s corner called it a day. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Diego Pacheco remained unbeaten, improved to 17-0, 14 KOs and retained his WBC USNBC super middleweight belt. Ricardo Adrian Luna dropped to 24-9-2, 16 KOs.

Get Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 full fight card results.

Cold Company

