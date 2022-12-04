Search
Boxing

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale

Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez of Nicaragua battled it out in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The contest featured friendly old rival squaring off in their highly anticipated trilogy. In addition, the vacant WBC super flyweight title was on the line.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

Chocolatito won their first fight in November 2012 in Los Angeles by unanimous decision. Estrada took the revenge in March 2021 in Dallas by split decision. The scheduled for twelve rounds third fight also went the full distance. In the end one judge had it 114-114, while two other judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 in favor of Estrada.

With the victory by majority decision Estrada improved to 44-3, 28 KOs, earns WBC super flyweight title and wins the trilogy against Chocolatito. Gonzalez dropped to 51-4, 41 KOs.

Check out Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 full fight video highlights up top.

Get Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097