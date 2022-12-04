Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez of Nicaragua battled it out in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The contest featured friendly old rival squaring off in their highly anticipated trilogy. In addition, the vacant WBC super flyweight title was on the line.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

Chocolatito won their first fight in November 2012 in Los Angeles by unanimous decision. Estrada took the revenge in March 2021 in Dallas by split decision. The scheduled for twelve rounds third fight also went the full distance. In the end one judge had it 114-114, while two other judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 in favor of Estrada.

With the victory by majority decision Estrada improved to 44-3, 28 KOs, earns WBC super flyweight title and wins the trilogy against Chocolatito. Gonzalez dropped to 51-4, 41 KOs.

