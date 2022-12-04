Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez retained his belt when he faced Spain’s Samuel Carmon at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 live stream on DAZN and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

“El Rey” was initially set to face his old rival McWilliams Arroyo in the rematch. The latter withdrew due to neck and back issues, and was replaced by Carmona, who made his first attempt to earn a world title.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end one judge had it 114-114, while to other judges scored the fight 116-112 and 117-111 in favor of the champion.

Julio Cesar Martinez wins by MD

With the victory by majority decision Julio Cesar Martinez made the fifth successful defense of his title and improved to 18-3, 14 KOs. He also rebounded from the defeated by unanimous decision suffered in his previous non-title super flyweight bout against Roman Gonzalez.

Samuel Carmon dropped to 8-1, 4 KOs. He failed his first world title shot and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

