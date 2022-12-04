Search
Boxing

Julio Cesar Martinez takes majority decision against Samuel Carmona to retain world title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3

Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez retained his belt when he faced Spain’s Samuel Carmon at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 live stream on DAZN and Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

“El Rey” was initially set to face his old rival McWilliams Arroyo in the rematch. The latter withdrew due to neck and back issues, and was replaced by Carmona, who made his first attempt to earn a world title.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end one judge had it 114-114, while to other judges scored the fight 116-112 and 117-111 in favor of the champion.

With the victory by majority decision Julio Cesar Martinez made the fifth successful defense of his title and improved to 18-3, 14 KOs. He also rebounded from the defeated by unanimous decision suffered in his previous non-title super flyweight bout against Roman Gonzalez.

Samuel Carmon dropped to 8-1, 4 KOs. He failed his first world title shot and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Get Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097