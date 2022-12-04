Long-time rivals Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) of Mexico and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) of Nicaragua battle it out in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds trilogy fight with a vacant WBC super flyweight title on the line. ‘Chocolatito’ won their first bout in November 2012 in Los Angeles by unanimous decision. Estrada was victorious in March 2021 in Dallas by split decision. In Australia the third fight airs live on Sunday, December 4.

In the co-main event Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC flyweight belt in a twelve-rounder against unbeaten challenger Samuel Carmon (8-0 4 KOs) of Spain. Among other Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 undercard bouts, unbeaten Diego Pacheco (16-0, 13 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA defends his WBC USNBC super middleweight strap in a ten-rounder against Ricardo Adrian Luna (24-8-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico. In addition, undefeated Joselito Velazquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico and Cristofer Rosales (34-6, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua square off in a ten-rounder at flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 3

USA and UK

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, December 3

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 free live stream of prelims starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the United States, 10 pm GMT in the United Kingdom and 9 am AEDT in Australia.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 fight card

Get Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – vacant WBC super flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBC USNBC super middleweight title

Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

Austin Williams vs. Simon Madsen, 10 rounds, middleweight – Williams’ WBA International middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Christian Sullivan, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 results

Beatriz Ferreira def. Carisse Brown by TKO (R2 at 1:20)

Anthony Herrera def. Christian Sullivan by TKO (R3 at 1:41)

Marc Castro def. Maickol Lopez Villagrana by unanimous decision (80-71, 80-71, 80-71)

Austin Williams def. Simon Madsen by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 99-90)

Cristofer Rosales def. Joselito Velazquez by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 97-93) | Watch highlights

Diego Pacheco def. Ricardo Adrian Luna by TKO (R2 at 2:08)