Long-time rivals Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3 28 KOs) of Mexico and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-3 41 KOs) of Nicaragua battle it out in the main event live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds trilogy fight with a vacant WBC super flyweight title on the line. ‘Chocolatito’ won their first bout in November 2012 in Los Angeles by unanimous decision. Estrada was victorious in March 2021 in Dallas by split decision. In Australia the third fight airs live on Sunday, December 4.
In the co-main event Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC flyweight belt in a twelve-rounder against unbeaten challenger Samuel Carmon (8-0 4 KOs) of Spain. Among other Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 undercard bouts, unbeaten Diego Pacheco (16-0, 13 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA defends his WBC USNBC super middleweight strap in a ten-rounder against Ricardo Adrian Luna (24-8-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico. In addition, undefeated Joselito Velazquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico and Cristofer Rosales (34-6, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua square off in a ten-rounder at flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Estrada vs Chocolatito 3
USA and UK
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, December 3
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo
Date: Sunday, December 4
Time: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 free live stream of prelims starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the United States, 10 pm GMT in the United Kingdom and 9 am AEDT in Australia.
Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 fight card
Get Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – vacant WBC super flyweight title
- Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Samuel Carmona, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title
- Diego Pacheco vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBC USNBC super middleweight title
- Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales, 10 rounds, flyweight
Juan Francisco Estrada: We don’t know whether it will end here or not
Undercard
- Austin Williams vs. Simon Madsen, 10 rounds, middleweight – Williams’ WBA International middleweight title
- Marc Castro vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Anthony Herrera vs. Christian Sullivan, 6 rounds, super flyweight
- Beatriz Ferreira vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, super featherweight
Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 results
- Beatriz Ferreira def. Carisse Brown by TKO (R2 at 1:20)
- Anthony Herrera def. Christian Sullivan by TKO (R3 at 1:41)
- Marc Castro def. Maickol Lopez Villagrana by unanimous decision (80-71, 80-71, 80-71)
- Austin Williams def. Simon Madsen by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 99-90)
- Cristofer Rosales def. Joselito Velazquez by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 97-93) | Watch highlights
- Diego Pacheco def. Ricardo Adrian Luna by TKO (R2 at 2:08)