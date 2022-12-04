Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland squared off in the main event of UFC Orlando live from Amway Center on Saturday, December 3. The contest featured Simpsonville, South Carolina’s former UFC welterweight title challenger and No. 6 ranked contender up against Riverside, California native.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

The scheduled for five rounds welterweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The fight ended after the fourth round in favor of Thompson, as Holland’s corner called it a day due to their fighter’s hand injury.

With the victory by TKO, Stephen Thompson made his successful Octagon return after a year of layoff and improved to 17-6-1. Kevin Holland dropped to 23-9-1 and suffered the second defeat in a row.

Check out Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Thompson vs Holland full fight video highlights

Kevin Holland makes his Octagon walk.

What retirement!? @Trailblaze2top is BACK and on his way to the Octagon at #UFCOrlando!



Tune in now on @ESPN ?? pic.twitter.com/dAWLtQMt4J — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Here comes Stephen Thompson.

Enter the Karate Kid ?@WonderboyMMA making the walk for another main event billing! #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/huLvtOSPuZ — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Fight time.

Round 1.

The biggest shot of Round 1 belonged to Kevin Holland ? #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/xD9LLIIqEZ — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Round 2.

Round 3.

La acción no para en esta pelea?? #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/2KjxYnc6hb — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 4, 2022

Round 4.

This one's not over yet!!



An accidental groin strike offers a pause in the action #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/KwfM8sEEiJ — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Corner stops the fight.

SE ACABO?? @WonderboyMMA gana la pelea estelar por TKO con una exhibición impresionante? #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/cPHyqHZItc — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 4, 2022

After four INCREDIBLE rounds this one comes to an end!@WonderboyMMA leaves #UFCOrlando with a TKO victory after Kevin Holland's corner calls for a stop due to a hand injury pic.twitter.com/QheKmWI5EK — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Verdict.

IMPRESIONANTE ESTELAR? @WonderboyMMA vence a Kevin Holland al final del cuarto round? #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/yIafFPeuGl — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 4, 2022

Post-fight.

Wonderboy proved tonight that he's not going ANYWHERE ? #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/L7YXlkhw2o — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Get UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland full fight card results.