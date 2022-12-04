Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland squared off in the main event of UFC Orlando live from Amway Center on Saturday, December 3. The contest featured Simpsonville, South Carolina’s former UFC welterweight title challenger and No. 6 ranked contender up against Riverside, California native.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.
The scheduled for five rounds welterweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The fight ended after the fourth round in favor of Thompson, as Holland’s corner called it a day due to their fighter’s hand injury.
With the victory by TKO, Stephen Thompson made his successful Octagon return after a year of layoff and improved to 17-6-1. Kevin Holland dropped to 23-9-1 and suffered the second defeat in a row.
Check out Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland full fight video highlights below.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
Thompson vs Holland full fight video highlights
Kevin Holland makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Stephen Thompson.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Corner stops the fight.
Verdict.
Post-fight.
Get UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland full fight card results.