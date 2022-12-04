Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora squared off in the main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The contest featured reigning WBC heavyweight champion up against his longtime rival in the all-British trilogy fight.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

Fury won both previous fights, scoring a unanimous decision in July 2011 and defeating Chisora via tenth-round RTD in November 2014. The scheduled for twelve rounds third fight didn’t go the full distance. “The Gypsy King” came out victorious via stoppage, dominating his opponent throughout the fight. The referee called it at day at 2 minutes and 51 seconds into the tenth round.

With the victory by TKO, Tyson Fury retained his title, remained undefeated and improved to 33-0-1, 24 KOs. In his next fight he is expected to face reigning unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) for the undisputed title.

Derek Chisora dropped to 33-13, 23 KOs.

Check out Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 full fight video highlights up top and below.

The featured video is restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Fury vs Chisora 3 full fight video highlights

Derek Chisora makes his ring walk.

Enter War Chisora. pic.twitter.com/x8khSa0cUv — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 3, 2022

Here comes “The Gypsy King”.

Enter The Gypsy King. pic.twitter.com/ly5dQw1WhC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 3, 2022

Fight time.

Flying fists.

Fury was looking DOMINANT in round 3 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/eoTqpAPE2p — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

It’s all over.

THE GYPSY KING WINS IN ROUND 10 ? #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/gT0oMCx1ge — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

Post-fight.

All respect between @Tyson_Fury and @DerekWarChisora following the end of the bout in the 10th round! ?#FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/PoVpibVAWG — Boxing on BT Sport ? (@BTSportBoxing) December 3, 2022

Fury vs Usyk faceoff.

FURY AND USYK FACE OFF! ?#FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/T7hgrqekEA — Boxing on BT Sport ? (@BTSportBoxing) December 3, 2022

