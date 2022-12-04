Search
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3: Heavyweight world title clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora squared off in the main event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, December 3. The contest featured reigning WBC heavyweight champion up against his longtime rival in the all-British trilogy fight.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

Fury won both previous fights, scoring a unanimous decision in July 2011 and defeating Chisora via tenth-round RTD in November 2014. The scheduled for twelve rounds third fight didn’t go the full distance. “The Gypsy King” came out victorious via stoppage, dominating his opponent throughout the fight. The referee called it at day at 2 minutes and 51 seconds into the tenth round.

With the victory by TKO, Tyson Fury retained his title, remained undefeated and improved to 33-0-1, 24 KOs. In his next fight he is expected to face reigning unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) for the undisputed title.

Derek Chisora dropped to 33-13, 23 KOs.

Check out Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 full fight video highlights up top and below.

The featured video is restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Fury vs Chisora 3 full fight video highlights

Derek Chisora makes his ring walk.

Here comes “The Gypsy King”.

Fight time.

Flying fists.

It’s all over.

Post-fight.

Fury vs Usyk faceoff.

Get Fury vs Chisora 3 full fight card results.

