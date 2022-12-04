UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland aka UFC Orlando airs live from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. The main event is a five-round welterweight bout between former title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) and Kevin Holland (23-8). The co-main is a 170-pound battle between Bryan Barberena (18-8) and Rafael Dos Anjos (31-14).

Also on the card, Matt Schnell (16-6) meets Matheus Nicolau (18-3-1) at flyweight, Tai Tuivasa (15-4) goes up against Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) at heavyweight and Kyle Daukaus (11-3) faces off Eryk Anders (14-7) at middleweight. In addition, Roman Dolidze (11-1) and Jack Hermansson (23-7) duel at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, December 3

Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, December 4

Main Card: 2 pm AEDT

Prelims: 11 am AEDT

MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland results

Get UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary card

Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Clay Guida def. Scott Holtzman by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Michael Johnson def. Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Jonathan Pearce def. Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)

Natan Levy def. Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Francis Marshall def. Marcelo Rojo by KO (punches, R2 at 1:14)

Yazmin Jauregui def. Istela Nunes by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:03)