UFC Orlando results, Thompson vs Holland

FIGHTMAG
Stream UFC Fight Night Thompson vs Holland live results from Orlando
Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland aka UFC Orlando airs live from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday December 3, which makes it Sunday December 4 in Australia. The main event is a five-round welterweight bout between former title challenger Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) and Kevin Holland (23-8). The co-main is a 170-pound battle between Bryan Barberena (18-8) and Rafael Dos Anjos (31-14).

Also on the card, Matt Schnell (16-6) meets Matheus Nicolau (18-3-1) at flyweight, Tai Tuivasa (15-4) goes up against Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) at heavyweight and Kyle Daukaus (11-3) faces off Eryk Anders (14-7) at middleweight. In addition, Roman Dolidze (11-1) and Jack Hermansson (23-7) duel at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, December 3
Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, December 4
Main Card: 2 pm AEDT
Prelims: 11 am AEDT

MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland results

Get UFC Orlando: Thompson vs Holland full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary card

  • Niko Price vs. Philip Rowe
  • Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote
  • Clay Guida def. Scott Holtzman by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Michael Johnson def. Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)
  • Jonathan Pearce def. Darren Elkins by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)
  • Natan Levy def. Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)
  • Francis Marshall def. Marcelo Rojo by KO (punches, R2 at 1:14)
  • Yazmin Jauregui def. Istela Nunes by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:03)
