Heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich stopped Australian Tai Tuivasa when the pair squared off at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 3. The contest was featured on the UFC Fight Night card topped by Stephen Thompson up against Kevin Holland.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 4.

The scheduled for three rounds bout ended at 54 seconds into the opening round after Pavlovich delivered several heavy punches dropping Tuivasa to the canvas. Check out the video of stoppage up top and below.

Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa

SERGEI FINISHED TAI IN LESS THAN A MINUTE ? #UFCORLANDO pic.twitter.com/4khO7XXMhh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

With the victory by TKO, Sergei Pavlovich improved to 17-1 and scored his fifth win in row. Tai Tuivasa dropped to 15-5 and suffered his second straight defeat.

