Five-time world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against fellow unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The pair battles it out in the 12-round main event live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

On Monday, December 5 the fighters host a kickoff press conference at The Hotel Washington. Video is available up top.