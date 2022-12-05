Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin battle it out in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, December 10. The contest features Brooklyn native and former unified lightweight champion up against former European champion from Spain. The pair squares off in the WBC junior welterweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio faces Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana at heavyweight. Also on the card, Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico takes on Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. As well, Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia meets Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Among Lopez vs Martin undercard bouts, Tiger Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio battles Mike O’Han Jr (16-1, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Ireland’s Joe Ward (7-1, 4 KOs) duels France-born (12-1, 10 KOs) Frederic Julan in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. In addition, Damian Knyba (9-0, 5 KOs) of Poland goes up against Puerto Rican Emilio Salas (7-3-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight and Brooklyn-born Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Juan Tapia (12-4, 4 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Long Island-born Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) and Ivan Pandzic (14-2-1, 8 KOs) of Rancho Cucamonga, California meet in an eight-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Lopez vs Martin tickets

Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin tickets to witness all the action at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 10 are on sale.

Lopez vs Martin tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin

Boxing fans can watch Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

The date when Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11. The main card start time converts to 1 pm AEDT. The prelims kick off at 10 am AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 pm AEDT.

While no international live stream has been announced, boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Martin from practically anywhere.

Lopez vs Martin fight card

The full Lopez vs Martin fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – WBC junior welterweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic, 8 rounds, welterweight