UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The final UFC PPV fight card for 2022 features a series of MMA bouts with a championship belt contested on the night. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11.

In the five-round main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz faces Magomed Ankalaev for the division’s vacant title. The 205-pound belt was recently relinquished by Jiri Prochazka due to shoulder injury, which resulted in cancellation of the original main event and championship rematch with Glover Teixeira.

No. 2-ranked Blachowicz (29-9) won his previous bout via third-round TKO against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54 and rebounded from the defeat by submission in the second round against Teixeira. No. 3-ranked Ankalaev (18-1) won nine bouts in a row, most recently stopping Anthony Smith in Round 2.

In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon square off at lightweight. The bout is scheduled for three rounds. Pimblett (19-3) brings to the Octagon five straight victories prior to the final horn. In his most recent bout he submitted Jordan Leavitt in the second round. Gordon (19-5) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Leonardo Santos and is looking for his second straight victory.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 282 PPV card, Robbie Lawler (29-16) faces Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6) at welterweight and Darren Till (18-4-1) takes on Dricus du Plessis (17-2) at middleweight. In addition, Bryce Mitchell (15-0) meets fellow-unbeaten Ilia Topuria (12-0) at featherweight.

The top of UFC 282 preliminary card pits Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) and Chris Daukaus (12-5) at heavyweight. Also on the card Raul Rosas Jr (6-0) up against Jay Perrin (10-6) at bantamweight, Edmen Shahbazyan (11-3) faceoff Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5) at middleweight and Chris Curtis (29-9) versus Joaquin Buckley (15-5) also at middleweight.

Among the UFC 282 early prelims, Billy Quarantillo (16-4) battles Alexander Hernandez (13-5) at featherweight, Ovince St. Preux (26-16) duels Antonio Trocoli (12-3) at light heavyweight and TJ Brown (16-9) goes up against Erik Silva (9-1) at featherweight. Plus, Vinicius Salvador (14-4) meets Daniel da Silva (11-4) at flyweight and Cameron Saaiman (6-0) squares off against Steven Koslow (6-0) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, December 10. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT. The early prelims kickoff at 9:30 am AEDT.

UFC 282 fight card

The full UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early prelims

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow