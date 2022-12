GLORY Kickboxing announced its visit to Mexico with GLORY Rivals 5 taking place in Tulum on Saturday, January 28. The fight card features Mexico’s No. 3-ranked and recent featherweight title challenger Abraham Vidales up against the promotional newcomer Tomas Aguirre of Argentina.

As well, No. 9-ranked Ivan Galaz of Chile faces off Brazilian middleweight Renan Altamiro. Plus, Jonas Ferreira of Brazil and Javier Aparicio of Argentina make their GLORY debut at welterweight.

Other bouts featured on the GLORY Rivals 5 card are expected to be announced shortly.

GLORY Rivals 5 fight card