Bellator 289 fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Stots vs Sabatello

Bellator 289 Stots vs Sabatello fight card, live stream, ticket info set
Raufeon Stots | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello

Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9. The fight card live on Showtime features a series of MMA bouts with two titles conted on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event, Raufeon Stots (18-1) puts his interim 135-pound title on the line when he faces No. 6-ranked contender Danny Sabatello (13-1). The pair squares off in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semi-final. In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche (17-7) defends her flyweight title in the championship rematch against former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1).

Also on the card, Patchy Mix (16-1) and Magomed Magomedov (19-2) battle it out in the second WGP semi-final. Plus, Dalton Rosta (7-0) meets Anthony Adams (9-2) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 289 tickets

Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9 are on sale.

Bellator 289 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello

MMA fans can watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, December 9. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 289 preliminary card begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT live stream on YouTube.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello from practically anywhere.

Bellator 289 fight card

The current Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello – Stots’s interim Bellator bantamweight title, bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title
  • Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final
  • Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

Preliminary Card

  • Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni
  • Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis
  • Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm
  • Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo
  • Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols
  • Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins
  • Randi Field vs. Kristina Katsikis
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Dre Miley
