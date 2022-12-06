Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9. The fight card live on Showtime features a series of MMA bouts with two titles conted on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.
In the main event, Raufeon Stots (18-1) puts his interim 135-pound title on the line when he faces No. 6-ranked contender Danny Sabatello (13-1). The pair squares off in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semi-final. In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche (17-7) defends her flyweight title in the championship rematch against former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1).
Also on the card, Patchy Mix (16-1) and Magomed Magomedov (19-2) battle it out in the second WGP semi-final. Plus, Dalton Rosta (7-0) meets Anthony Adams (9-2) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator 289 tickets
Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9 are on sale.
Bellator 289 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.
How to watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello
MMA fans can watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, December 9. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Bellator 289 preliminary card begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT live stream on YouTube.
Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello from practically anywhere.
Bellator 289 fight card
The current Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello – Stots’s interim Bellator bantamweight title, bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final
- Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title
- Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final
- Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams
Preliminary Card
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne
- Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni
- Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis
- Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm
- Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo
- Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols
- Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins
- Randi Field vs. Kristina Katsikis
- Lucas Brennan vs. Dre Miley