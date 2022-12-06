Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9. The fight card live on Showtime features a series of MMA bouts with two titles conted on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event, Raufeon Stots (18-1) puts his interim 135-pound title on the line when he faces No. 6-ranked contender Danny Sabatello (13-1). The pair squares off in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semi-final. In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche (17-7) defends her flyweight title in the championship rematch against former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1).

Also on the card, Patchy Mix (16-1) and Magomed Magomedov (19-2) battle it out in the second WGP semi-final. Plus, Dalton Rosta (7-0) meets Anthony Adams (9-2) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 289 tickets

Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9 are on sale.

Bellator 289 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello

MMA fans can watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, December 9. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 289 preliminary card begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT live stream on YouTube.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello from practically anywhere.

Bellator 289 fight card

The current Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello – Stots’s interim Bellator bantamweight title, bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title

Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final

Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

Preliminary Card

Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne

Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis

Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm

Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo

Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols

Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins

Randi Field vs. Kristina Katsikis

Lucas Brennan vs. Dre Miley