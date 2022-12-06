Josh Warrington (31-1-1 8 KOs) and Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2 15 KOs) square off in the main event at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, December 10. The twelve-round contest features local two-time IBF featherweight champion up against challenger from Mexicali, Mexico. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11.

Advertisements

The ten-round all-Australian co-main event pits IBF women’s bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) and Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card, James Metcalf (23-2, 14 KOs) and Courtney Pennington (16-5-3, 7 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental super welterweight belt.

As well, former world champion Shannon Courtenay (7-2, 3 KOs) faces Gemma Ruegg (5-5, 1 KOs) at bantamweight and Calum French (3-0, 1 KOs) takes on Kurt Jackson (3-0) at lightweight. In addition, Hopey Price Hopey Price (8-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Jonathan Santana (9-3-1, 1 KOs) at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Warrington vs Lopez tickets

Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 10 at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England are on sale.

Warrington vs Lopez tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

How to watch Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez

Boxing fans can watch Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which makes it 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the United States. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm GMT and 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT, respectively.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez live on Fox Sports. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 am AEDT.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Warrington vs Lopez from practically anywhere.

Warrington vs Lopez fight card

The current Warrington vs Lopez lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, featherweight – Warrington’s IBF featherweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell, bantamweight – Bridges’ IBF women’s bantamweight title

James Metcalf vs. Courtney Pennington, super welterweight – WBA Continental super welterweight title

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg, bantamweight

Calum French vs. Kurt Jackson, lightweight

Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves, middleweight

Hopey Price vs. Jonathan Santana, super bantamweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Athanasios Glynos, super welterweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Kristine Shergold, lightweight

Cory O’Regan vs. Shaun Cooper, super lightweight

Koby McNamara vs. Nabil Ahmed, bantamweight