Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo date, time, how to watch, undercard

A year after his retirement from boxing, Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) makes his ring return against DK Yoo on Saturday, December 10 live on pay-per-view from Korea International Exhibition Center, approximately 23 kilometres from Seoul. The contest features eight-division world champion, former Senator of the Philippines and 2022 Candidate for President up against Korean YouTuber and martial artist. The pair squares off in the exhibition match scheduled for six rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11.

Among Pacquiao vs DK Yoo undercard bouts, Jose Luis Castillo (25-3, 19 KOs) faces Min Guk Ju (8-5, 5 KOs), Nico Hernandez (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Jae Young Kim (6-1-1, 3 KOs) and Min Wook Kim (16-1, 12 KOs) meets Marcus Davidson (5-0, 4 KOs). In addition, Abel Mendoza (33-0, 25 KOs) battles Cristian Ruben Mino (22-7-2, 17 KOs) and Sean Garcia (6-0, 2 KOs) duels Seung Ho Yang (2-1-1, 2 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo

Boxing fans can watch Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 am ET / 10 am PT.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pacquiao vs DK Yoo from practically anywhere.

How to watch Pacquiao vs DK Yoo Australia time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 pm AEDT / 2 pm AWST.

Pacquiao vs DK Yoo fight card

The full Pacquiao vs DK Yoo fight card looks as the following:

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo

Jose Luis Castillo Jr. vs. Min Guk Ju

Nico Hernandez vs. Jae Young Kim

Min Wook Kim vs. Marcus Davidson

Abel Mendoza vs. Cristian Ruben Mino

Sean Garcia vs. Seung Ho Yang