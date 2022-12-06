Michael Conlan (17-1, 8 KOs) and Karim Guerfi (31-6, 9 KOs) square off in the main event at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, December 10. The contest features local favourite and two-time Irish Olympian up against former European champion from France. The pair battles it out in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 11.

In the co-main event, Liam Taylor defends his WBO European welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Tyrone McKenna. Also on the card, Sean McComb and Zsolt Osadan meet in a ten-rounder with a vacant WBO European super lightweight title on the line. Among other Conlan vs Guerfi undercard bouts, Kurt Walker faces Yader Cardoz in a six-rounder at featherweight and Graham McCormack takes on Fearghus Quinn in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Conlan vs Guerfi tickets

Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 10 at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland are on sale.

Conlan vs Guerfi tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in the UK, Ireland and other countries. The date is Saturday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 6:15 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 1:15 pm ET / 10:15 am PT in the US.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm GMT and 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT, respectively.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Conlan vs Guerfi from practically anywhere.

How to watch Conlan vs Guerfi Australia time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi live stream on FITE. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is scheduled for 5:15 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 am AEDT.

Conlan vs Guerfi fight card

The current Conlan vs Guerfi fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweight

Liam Taylor vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, welterweight – Taylor’s WBO European welterweight title

Kurt Walker vs. Yader Cardoza, 6 rounds, featherweight

Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, middleweight

Sean McComb vs. Zsolt Osadan, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBO European super lightweight title

Conor Quinn vs. Stephen Jackson, 6 rounds, flyweight

Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Lewis Crocker vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweight

Padraig McCrory vs. TBA, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Paul Ryan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super welterweight