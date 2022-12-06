Search
Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan date, time, tickets, how to watch, PPV price, undercard

Crawford vs Avanesyan time, tickets, stream, undercard info set
Terence Crawford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Crawford vs Avanesyan: WBO welterweight title fight at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) square off in the main event at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, December 10. The contest features three-division world champion defending his WBO welterweight title against No. 6-ranked contender. The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 11.

In the four-round super welterweight co-feature, Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) makes her US boxing debut against Gabby Holloway (0-2). Among other Crawford vs Avanesyan undercard bouts, Arnold Khegai faces Eduardo Baez in an eight-rounder at featherweight, Steven Nelson takes on James Ballard in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight and Robert Rodriguez meets Jose Lopez in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Boubacar Sylla and Javier Mayoral duel in a six-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Crawford vs Avanesyan tickets

Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 10 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska are on sale.

Crawford vs Avanesyan tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan

Boxing fans can watch Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan live stream on BLK Prime. The date is Saturday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, following the pre-show kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The PPV price is $39.99 USD.

In the UK and Australia Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan airs live on Sunday, December 11. The PPV start time is scheduled for 2 am GMT and 1 pm AEDT, respectively, following the pre-show beginning at 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Crawford vs Avanesyan from practically anywhere.

Crawford vs Avanesyan fight card

The current Crawford vs Avanesyan fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

  • Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title
  • Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Alton Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, super welterweight
