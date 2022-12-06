UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a five-round light heavyweight championship bout.

On the top of the final UFC PPV fight card for 2022, former light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked Jan Blachowicz (29-9) faces No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1). The pair battles it out for the vacant 205-pound belt.

In the co-main event Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) square off at lightweight. Also on the card, Dricus du Plessis (17-2) meets Darren Till (18-4-1) at middleweight and Ilia Topuria (12-0) takes on Bryce Mitchell (15-0) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 282 start time in USA, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, December 10. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 282 Australia time, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AWST / 9 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 282 fight card

The current UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. TBA

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early prelims

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Ovince Saint Preux vs. TBA

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow