UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a five-round light heavyweight championship bout.
On the top of the final UFC PPV fight card for 2022, former light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked Jan Blachowicz (29-9) faces No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1). The pair battles it out for the vacant 205-pound belt.
In the co-main event Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) square off at lightweight. Also on the card, Dricus du Plessis (17-2) meets Darren Till (18-4-1) at middleweight and Ilia Topuria (12-0) takes on Bryce Mitchell (15-0) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 282 start time in USA, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, December 10. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.
The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 282 Australia time, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.
The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.
The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AWST / 9 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.
UFC 282 fight card
The current UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. TBA
- Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Preliminary card
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
Early prelims
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
- Ovince Saint Preux vs. TBA
- TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
- Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow