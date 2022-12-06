Search
UFC 282 start time: How to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a five-round light heavyweight championship bout.

On the top of the final UFC PPV fight card for 2022, former light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked Jan Blachowicz (29-9) faces No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1). The pair battles it out for the vacant 205-pound belt.

In the co-main event Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) square off at lightweight. Also on the card, Dricus du Plessis (17-2) meets Darren Till (18-4-1) at middleweight and Ilia Topuria (12-0) takes on Bryce Mitchell (15-0) at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 282 start time in USA, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, December 10. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 282 Australia time, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AWST / 9 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 282 fight card

The current UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title
  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. TBA
  • Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary card

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early prelims

  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. TBA
  • TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
  • Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow
