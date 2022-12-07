Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez public workout (video)

Josh Warrington (31-1-1 8 KOs) defends his IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2 15 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, December 10. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a public workout.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through StubHub.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including IBF women’s bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs), Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs), James Metcalf (23-2, 14 KOs) and Courtney Pennington (16-5-3, 7 KOs). Video is available up top.

In Australia Warrington vs Lopez airs live on Fox Sports on Sunday, December 11.

