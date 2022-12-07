UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm AEDT.
In the five-round main event former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9) faces No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) battle it out at lightweight.
Also on the card, Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6) and Alex Morono (22-7, 1 NC) square off at 180-pound catchweight. As well, Darren Till (18-4-1) goes up against Dricus du Plessis (17-2) at middleweight. In addition, Bryce Mitchell (15-0) takes on Ilia Topuria (12-0) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.
The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 9:30 am AEDT.
UFC 282 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm AEDT.
The preliminary card begins at 12 am AEDT, following the early preliminary card starting at 9:30 AEDT.
UFC 282 Adelaide time (ACDT)
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 1:30 pm ACDT.
The preliminary card starts at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 9 am ACDT.
UFC 282 start time in Brisbane (AEST)
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 1 pm AEST.
The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 8:30 am AEST.
UFC 282 Darwin time (ACST)
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 12:30 pm ACST.
The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8 am ACST.
UFC 282 Perth time (AWST)
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 11 am AWST.
The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 am AWST.
UFC 282 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 10 am CXT.
The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 5:30 am CXT.
UFC 282 fight card
The full UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
- Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Preliminary card
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
Early prelims
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
- TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
- Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow