UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm AEDT.

In the five-round main event former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9) faces No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the vacant 205-pound title. In the co-main event Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) battle it out at lightweight.

Also on the card, Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6) and Alex Morono (22-7, 1 NC) square off at 180-pound catchweight. As well, Darren Till (18-4-1) goes up against Dricus du Plessis (17-2) at middleweight. In addition, Bryce Mitchell (15-0) takes on Ilia Topuria (12-0) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 11. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 9:30 am AEDT.

UFC 282 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 am AEDT, following the early preliminary card starting at 9:30 AEDT.

UFC 282 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 1:30 pm ACDT.

The preliminary card starts at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 9 am ACDT.

UFC 282 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 1 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 282 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 12:30 pm ACST.

The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8 am ACST.

UFC 282 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 am AWST.

UFC 282 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, December 11 at 10 am CXT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 5:30 am CXT.

UFC 282 fight card

The full UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early prelims

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow