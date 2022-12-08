Bellator 289 weigh-in results, Stots vs Sabatello (video)

Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday December 9, which makes it Saturday December 10 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Raufeon Stots (18-1) faces No. 6-ranked contender Danny Sabatello (13-1) with Stots’ interim 135-pound title on the line. The pair battles it out in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semi-final. In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche (17-7) defends her flyweight title against former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1) in the championship rematch.
Tickets for Bellator 289 can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.
Get Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Bellator 289 fight card
Main Card
- Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello – Stots’s interim Bellator bantamweight title, bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final
- Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title
- Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final
- Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams
Preliminary Card
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne
- Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis
- Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni
- Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm
- Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo
- Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols
- Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins