Bellator 289 weigh-in results, Stots vs Sabatello (video)

Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday December 9, which makes it Saturday December 10 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Raufeon Stots (18-1) faces No. 6-ranked contender Danny Sabatello (13-1) with Stots’ interim 135-pound title on the line. The pair battles it out in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semi-final. In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche (17-7) defends her flyweight title against former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1) in the championship rematch.

Get Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello full fight card

Bellator 289 fight card

Main Card

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello – Stots’s interim Bellator bantamweight title, bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title

Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final

Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

Preliminary Card

Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis

Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni

Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm

Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo

Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols

Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins