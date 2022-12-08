Search
Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez final pre-fight press conference (video)

Josh Warrington defends IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez at First Direct Arena

Josh Warrington (31-1-1 8 KOs) defends his IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2 15 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in Australia. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Warrington vs Lopez tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

The co-main event is a ten-round all-Australian contest between IBF women’s bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) and Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card, Courtney Pennington (16-5-3, 7 KOs) and James Metcalf (23-2, 14 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental super welterweight belt.

Also expected at the press conference are Felix Cash, Celso Neves, Hopey Price and more.

Get Warrington vs Lopez full fight card.

