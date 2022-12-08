Shannon O’Connell challenges reigning IBF women’s bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges in the all-Australian world championship bout at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, December 10. The ten-round contest serves as the co-feature on Warrington vs Lopez fight card live stream on DAZN. Ahead of the event the challenger shared her thoughts about the upcoming bout, her bitter Aussie rival and more.

In Australia the event airs live stream on Kayo on Sunday, December 11.

The pair have been embroiled in a fierce war of words since their world title showdown was officially confirmed in September. 39-year-old O’Connell from Slacks Creek in Queensland has accused ‘The Blonde Bomber’ of “taking things beyond boxing by getting personal.”

‘She knows what she’s doing getting on those scales’ half naked in her lingerie’

Shannon O’Connell | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) and O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs) go head-to-head in arguably the biggest fight in the history of Australian women’s boxing. There is no love lost between them after ‘Shotgun’ O’Connell criticised Bridges for wearing lingerie at weigh-ins.

“The rivalry probably came from me not liking the way Ebanie conducts herself,” said O’Connell. “I’ve got a 15-year-old daughter and if I was doing the things Ebanie is doing it would be basically telling my 15-year-old daughter, ‘get your clothes off and you can basically get what you want in life’. That’s not what I’m about. Guy or girl it doesn’t matter who you are and what you’ve done – work hard for what you want.

“If you want something hard enough and you work hard enough to get it, you’ll get there. I don’t want people to think that I just got gifted something. I really have busted my a*s for twenty years in this sport and I’ve done everything the hard way. I know boxing more than I know my own life. I’ve been in there 80 times. I’ve done this so many times that it’s more normal to me than living everyday life.

“I’m not about the bright lights and the fame of it. I feel like I am the better fighter and I’ve done the work. If that means I get called the world champion, then I deserve that. She knows what she’s doing getting on those scales’ half naked in her lingerie. She knows what she’s doing buying Eddie Hearn those sunglasses. She knows everything she’s doing. So for her to be acting dumb saying, ‘I’m just doing what everyone else is doing’. No she’s not – she knows what she’s about.

“I don’t know where this jealousy thing comes from. I don’t want the ‘fakeness’ of social media – I’m not about that. She’s said a lot of bad stuff about me. She said I’m mentally weak. She talks too much. I think she forgets what she says. She contradicts herself every time she opens her mouth. I don’t like her.

“It’ll be extremely special to win this world title. The path that I’ve created has all lead to this one moment. I’ve always said from the start, if I could tell my story and it changed one person’s life then it was all worth it. Well this is what will make it really worth it to them as well as me. It will show them that anything is possible.”

In the main event two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-1-1 8 KOs) defends his title against Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2 15 KOs). Also on the card, Felix Cash and Celso Neves square of in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

