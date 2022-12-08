Search
Boxing

Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Lopez vs Martin: WBC junior welterweight title eliminator at Madison Square Garden in New York

Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin square off in the WBC junior welterweight title eliminator main event live on ESPN+ from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. The ten-round contest features Brooklyn native and former unified lightweight champion up against former European champion from Spain. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Lopez vs Martin tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) takes on Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Also on the card, Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) faces Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. As well, Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs) and Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Get Lopez vs Martin full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097