Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin square off in the WBC junior welterweight title eliminator main event live on ESPN+ from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. The ten-round contest features Brooklyn native and former unified lightweight champion up against former European champion from Spain. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) takes on Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Also on the card, Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) faces Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. As well, Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs) and Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

