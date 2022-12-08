UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Expected in attendance former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev, lightweights Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

