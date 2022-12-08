Search
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 282 can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Expected in attendance former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev, lightweights Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 282 start time: How to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

MMA fans can watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 282 full fight card.

