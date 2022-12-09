Bellator 289 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello preliminary card live stream from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm GMT, which makes it 9:30 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, December 10.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
Bellator 289 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne
- Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis
- Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni
- Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm
- Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo
- Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols
- Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins
Bellator 289 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 289 full fight card and schedule.