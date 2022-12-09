Bellator 289 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello preliminary card live stream from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm GMT, which makes it 9:30 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, December 10.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 289 preliminary card looks as the following:

Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis

Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni

Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm

Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo

Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols

Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins

Bellator 289 prelims – international live stream

