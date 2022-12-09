Search
Bellator 289 free live stream of prelims (video)

FIGHTMAG

Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello

Watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello preliminary card live stream from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm GMT, which makes it 9:30 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, December 10.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 289 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis
  • Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni
  • Kai Kamaka vs. Kevin Boehm
  • Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo
  • Pat Downey vs. Christian Echols
  • Cass Bell vs. Jared Scoggins

Bellator 289 prelims – international live stream

Get Bellator 289 full fight card and schedule.

MMANewsVideo

