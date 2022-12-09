Ebanie Bridges defends her IBF bantamweight title against Shannon O’Connell in the all-Australian world championship clash at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, December 10. The ten-round contest serves as the co-feature on Warrington vs Lopez fight card live stream on DAZN.

In Australia Bridges vs O’Connell airs live stream on Kayo on Sunday, December 11.

Ahead of the event the challenger expressed dislike of her next opponent, saying “I don’t like her”, as well as commented on the champion’s appearance at the weigh-ins wearing lingerie.

“Sticks and stones can break your bones, but words can never hurt you. She can say whatever she wants,” Ebanie Bridges said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I’ve been hearing it for years. It’s boring. It just bored me to be honest. All that matters is what happens in the ring on Saturday night. That’s when she’ll find out how serious I take this sport.”

‘It’s my destiny to continue to be a World Champion’

L-R: Ebanie Bridges, Eddie Hearn and Shannon O’Connell at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Sydney-born Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) earned the world title on her second attempt in March, when she scored a unanimous decision against Maria Cecilia Roman and lifted the IBF bantamweight belt. In April 2021, she challenged Shannon Courtenay for the then vacant WBA strap, but dropped a unanimous decision. Facing off O’Connell, “Blonde Bomber” is making the first defense of her title and looking for her fourth straight victory.

“I think Shannon O’Connell is my hardest fight and I’m taking it very seriously. I’m not underestimating her at all. I know that she’s a great fighter and I know that she’s going to come and bring it. She wants it. I’ve done everything that I need to do in the gym with Mark and Jimmy. I’m very confident in my skills, my mind and what I can do. I just know that belt is going to stay with me and it’s my destiny to continue to be a World Champion. I have faith in myself and in my team.”

‘I’ve got everything it takes to become World Champion’

Shannon O’Connell at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs) previously challenged for the world title three times. In her first attempt in May 2013 she dropped a unanimous decision against Choi Hyun-mi in her bid to claim the WBA featherweight belt. The following March, “Shotgun” was TKO’d in the fifth round by then champion Diana Prazak, who retained her WBC super featherweight crown. In June 2017, the Adelaide native tried to dethrone Marcela Eliana Acuna and take the IBF super bantamweight title, but lost the fight by unanimous decision.

Nevertheless, O’Connell is riding an eight-win streak, and confident she can win the world honors.

“I’m really happy that we’re finally here,” Shannon O’Connell said. “It’s been a long time coming, a lot of dodging and trying to get around the fight but we’re here now and there’s no hiding. I don’t have a fake bone in my body. Everything I’ve said I’ve meant. Everyone you see on TV, do you like them? You don’t have to like everyone that you’ve met. She’s making herself a public figure and she’s putting herself out there to be judged. That’s just what happens. I’ve got morals. 100%, I’ve got everything it takes to become World Champion. She’s got nothing over me.”

In the main event, two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington defends his belt against Luis Alberto Lopez. Also on the card, Felix Cash and Celso Neves battle it out in a ten-rounder at middleweight.

