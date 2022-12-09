Josh Warrington (31-1-1 8 KOs) defends his IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2 15 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also available on Kayo in Australia.

In the ten-round all-Australian co-main event, IBF women’s bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) takes on Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card, Courtney Pennington (16-5-3, 7 KOs) and James Metcalf (23-2, 14 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental super welterweight belt. As well, former world champion Shannon Courtenay (7-2, 3 KOs) meets Gemma Ruegg (5-5, 1 KOs) at bantamweight and Kurt Jackson (3-0) faces Calum French (3-0, 1 KOs) at lightweight.

Warrington vs Lopez fight card

Main card

Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, featherweight – Warrington’s IBF featherweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell, bantamweight – Bridges’ IBF women’s bantamweight title

Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves, middleweight

Undercard

James Metcalf vs. Courtney Pennington, super welterweight – WBA Continental super welterweight title

Koby McNamara vs. Nabil Ahmed, bantamweight

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg, bantamweight

Hopey Price vs. Jonathan Santana, super bantamweight

Cory O’Regan vs. Shaun Cooper, super lightweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Athanasios Glynos, super welterweight

Calum French vs. Kurt Jackson, lightweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Kristine Shergold, lightweight