Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo weigh-in results

Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) returns to the ring to face Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo in a six-round exhibition match live on pay-per-view from Korea International Exhibition Center approximately 23 kilometres from Seoul on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo live stream on FITE. Live stream is also available on Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Among Pacquiao vs DK Yoo undercard bouts, Min Guk Ju (8-5, 5 KOs) takes on Jose Luis Castillo (25-3, 19 KOs), Nico Hernandez (8-0, 4 KOs) meets Jae Young Kim (6-1-1, 3 KOs) and Marcus Davidson (5-0, 4 KOs) faces Min Wook Kim (16-1, 12 KOs). In addition, Cristian Ruben Mino (22-7-2, 17 KOs) duels Abel Mendoza (33-0, 25 KOs) and Seung Ho Yang (2-1-1, 2 KOs) battles it out against Sean Garcia (6-0, 2 KOs).

Get Pacman vs DK Yoo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Pacman vs DK Yoo fight card

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo

Jose Luis Castillo vs. Min Guk Ju

Nico Hernandez vs. Jae Young Kim

Min Wook Kim vs. Marcus Davidson

Abel Mendoza vs. Cristian Ruben Mino

Sean Garcia vs. Seung Ho Yang