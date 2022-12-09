Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi weigh-in results

Two-time Irish Olympian Michael Conlan (17-1, 8 KOs) takes on former European champion Karim Guerfi (31-6, 9 KOs) in the main event at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in Australia. The featherweight bout is scheduled for ten-rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in the UK, Ireland, Australia and other countries.

In the ten-round co-main event, Liam Taylor defends his WBO European welterweight title against Tyrone McKenna. Also on the card, Zsolt Osadan and Sean McComb square off in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBO European super lightweight title. Among other Conlan vs Guerfi undercard bouts, Yader Cardoz takes on Kurt Walker in a six-rounder at featherweight and Fearghus Quinn faces Graham McCormack in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Tickets for Conlan vs Guerfi can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Conlan vs Guerfi full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Conlan vs Guerfi fight card

Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweight

Liam Taylor vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, welterweight – Taylor’s WBO European welterweight title

Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, middleweight

Kurt Walker vs. Yader Cardoza, 6 rounds, featherweight

Mark McKeown vs. Brayan Mairena, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Conor Quinn vs. Stephen Jackson, 6 rounds, flyweight

Sean McComb vs. Zsolt Osadan, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBO European super lightweight title