Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) faces former European champion Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in a ten-round junior welterweight clash at at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 10. Two days ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Lopez has fought twice on “Heisman Night” in New York City. In 2018, he knocked out Mason Menard with a right hand 44 seconds into the opening round. In 2019, he iced Richard Commey in two rounds to win the IBF lightweight world title. After both triumphs, he put on the jersey of that year’s Heisman Trophy winner. So, the question remains: What will “The Takeover” do in 2022?

Also in attendance at the press conference were other fighters featured on the Lopez vs Martin quadruple-header card airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream ESPN+. Heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson aims for his 13th straight knockout against Jerry Forrest, Puerto Rican junior middleweight star Xander Zayas steps up in class against 28-fight veteran Alexis Salazar, and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis looks to jumpstart his world title ambitions in a lightweight duel versus Juan Carlos Burgos.

This is what the participants had to say at Thursday’s press conference.

Teofimo Lopez

“We all have an opportunity here. We all have an objective to do on Saturday night. My whole thing is, ‘How do we continue the Takeover?’ We just got to keep winning. Whoever they put in front of us, we beat them.”

“I think that we all have a canvas to perform on. I’m an artist myself. So, I’m over here trying to be as abstract as possible when I’m in the ring. It’s all about giving the fans what they really want, which is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, not the boxing business. And you guys got to remember that. So, by all means, go after everything that you can do. I’ve followed the likes of Prince Naseem. And those are the things that you guys will see. That doesn’t mean I have to showboat like crazy. However, it’s all about giving the fans what they really want.”

“The only surprise that I think everyone will see is how much better I got since my first career loss. What I would like to tell everyone here is that you never really lose. The only time you ever really lose is when you quit. When you say ‘No Mas.’ That’s when you lose.”

Sandor Martin

“I am absolutely ready for this fight. That’s why I have come. It was a preparation that was done on three weeks’ notice, but I had been training because I’m an athlete 24/7, every day of the year. For me, this is the biggest thing that has ever happened to me in my career as an athlete. Basically, in my country, it’s very difficult to be a boxer and come out of Spain. It’s taken a professional career of 42 professional fights across 11 years to have an opportunity like this. As soon as I got the opportunity, I couldn’t reject it. Teofimo Lopez. Madison Square Garden. Top Rank. It’s about making history.”

“I’ve come to win. I respect Teofimo Lopez very much and the career that he’s had as a professional athlete. I respect him a lot as a boxer. I only hope that we deliver a great fight and we come out the ring healthy on Saturday. This is a special moment for me. But I don’t look beyond this fight. At the end of the day, he and I live in two different worlds. He lives in the world of entertainment and I live in the boxing world. When he was recording interviews, watching the Knicks and shopping, I was training. That’s the difference you will see on Saturday.”

Jared Anderson

“It was a great camp. We always come prepared to go the distance in every fight. We did what we needed to do. We did a great job, and we came in shape. Without a doubt, this is my toughest opponent to date. His record speaks for itself. He’s been in there with some of the best and has gone the distance with some of the best. We come ready to go the distance. We’re 12-round fight ready. We train for it, both in and out of the ring and every day.”

Jerry Forrest

“He’s a good fighter, and his camp is smart. I don’t think anyone ever overlooks me. If you’ve seen me fight before, there is no way that you’re going to overlook me. In the fight against {Kubrat} Pulev, I learned a lot about myself. That was my first fight with an injury. So, I learned how to deal with an injury inside the ring and make it work for you. I had to make sure that I went back to camp fully healed first. But, now I’m back. If you’ve seen me work before, then you know what I do.”

Xander Zayas

“I’m excited to be back in New York. I had the opportunity to fight here in March. Then, I had to cancel the fight in June, so being back here as the NABO champion means a lot more. I have a great veteran fighter in front of me with a great coaching staff. So, I have to keep the game plan going, have fun in there and keep listening to my corner. And everything else will fall in place. I did watch a couple videos. I don’t want to give away too much of the game plan. But we are ready for Saturday night.”

Alexis Salazar

“I’m prepared for this fight. I did a good camp. I’m feeling really good. The weight’s good. Everything is good. I expect a good fight. He’s a good fighter. I respect my opponent. He’s a good fighter. I’m like everybody else; I came here to win. And I’m ready to take the win. It’s upset season.”

Keyshawn Davis

“As a pro fighter, he’s definitely the toughest fighter I’ve fought. He’s definitely going to bring new challenges to the ring that most likely I haven’t seen before. He’s a vet. He’s fought Mikey Garcia and a lot of other champions. I’m happy he took this fight, and I’m excited to see how things will turn out.”

Juan Carlos Burgos

“This is a legendary venue. I will have fought three times here already. I have had a loss and a draw, but this Saturday I’m coming for the win. We had a great a great camp. I know it won’t be an easy fight, but I have the confidence and certainty that I will walk away with my hand raised.”

