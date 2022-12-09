Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin weigh-in results (video)

Teofimo Lopez takes on Sandor Martin in the WBC junior welterweight title eliminator main event live on ESPN+ from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. The ten-round bout features former unified lightweight champion and Brooklyn native up against former European champion from Spain. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event, Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) squares off against Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) at heavyweight. Also on the card, Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) and Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. As well, Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Get Lopez vs Martin full fight card

Lopez vs Martin fight card

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – WBC junior welterweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic, 8 rounds, welterweight