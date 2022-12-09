Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan weigh-in results

Three-division world champion Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) defends his WBO welterweight title against No. 6-ranked contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on BLK Prime PPV from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-feature, Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) makes her US boxing debut against Gabby Holloway (0-2) in a four-round super welterweight bout. Among other Crawford vs Avanesyan undercard bouts, Eduardo Baez meets Arnold Khegai in an eight-rounder at featherweight, James Ballard faces Steven Nelson in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight and Jose Lopez takes on Robert Rodriguez in a six-rounder at super bantamweight.

Tickets for Crawford vs Avanesyan can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Crawford vs Avanesyan fight card

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis, 6 rounds, lightweight

Alton Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, super welterweight