UFC 282 weigh-in results, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev weigh-in live show

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9) squares off against No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the division’s vacant title. In the three-round co-main event, Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) battle it out at lightweight.

Get UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 282 fight card

Main card

  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title
  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
  • Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC 282 Australia time: How to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Preliminary card

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early prelims

  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
  • TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
  • Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow
