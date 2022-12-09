UFC 282 weigh-in results, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev (video)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9) squares off against No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the division’s vacant title. In the three-round co-main event, Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) battle it out at lightweight.

UFC 282 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC 282 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 282 fight card

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early prelims

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow