UFC 282 weigh-in results, Blachowicz vs Ankalaev (video)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 10, which makes it Sunday December 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9) squares off against No. 3-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the division’s vacant title. In the three-round co-main event, Paddy Pimblett (19-3) and Jared Gordon (19-5) battle it out at lightweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC 282 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Get UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 282 fight card
Main card
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
- Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Preliminary card
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
Early prelims
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
- TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
- Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow