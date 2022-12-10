Bellator 289 airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9. In the five-round main event, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (18-1) and No. 6-ranked contender Danny Sabatello (13-1) square off in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semi-final.

In the co-main event, reigning women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (17-7) defends her title in the championship rematch against former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1). Among other bouts, Patchy Mix (16-1) and Magomed Magomedov (19-2) meet in another bantamweight WGP semi-final. In addition, Dalton Rosta (7-0) and Anthony Adams (9-2) battle it out at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, December 9

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Bellator 289 free live stream of prelims begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on YouTube.

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello from practically anywhere.

Bellator 289 fight card

Get Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello – Stots’s interim Bellator bantamweight title, bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title

Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final

Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

Preliminary Card

Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis

Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni

Christian Echols def. Pat Downey by KO (punch, R1 at 2:27)

Kai Kamaka def. Kevin Boehm by TKO (punches, R3 at 2:23)

Michael Lombardo def. Mark Lemminger by KO (punches, R1 at 4:23)

Cass Bell def. Jared Scoggins by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)