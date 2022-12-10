Search
Bellator 289 results, Stots vs Sabatello

Stream Bellator 289 results live from Uncasville, CT
Raufeon Stots vs Danny Sabatello faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello

Bellator 289 airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 9. In the five-round main event, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (18-1) and No. 6-ranked contender Danny Sabatello (13-1) square off in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semi-final.

In the co-main event, reigning women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (17-7) defends her title in the championship rematch against former champion Juliana Velasquez (12-1). Among other bouts, Patchy Mix (16-1) and Magomed Magomedov (19-2) meet in another bantamweight WGP semi-final. In addition, Dalton Rosta (7-0) and Anthony Adams (9-2) battle it out at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, December 9
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Bellator 289 free live stream of prelims begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on YouTube.

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello from practically anywhere.

Bellator 289 fight card

Get Bellator 289: Stots vs Sabatello full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello – Stots’s interim Bellator bantamweight title, bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez – Carmouche’s Bellator flyweight title
  • Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix semi-final
  • Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams

Preliminary Card

  • Denise Kielholtz vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Kyle Crutchmer vs. Jaleel Willis
  • Cody Law vs. Cris Lencioni
  • Christian Echols def. Pat Downey by KO (punch, R1 at 2:27)
  • Kai Kamaka def. Kevin Boehm by TKO (punches, R3 at 2:23)
  • Michael Lombardo def. Mark Lemminger by KO (punches, R1 at 4:23)
  • Cass Bell def. Jared Scoggins by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
