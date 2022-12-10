Search
Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez free live stream of prelims (video)

Before The Bell

Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts, James Metcalf and Courtney Pennington square off in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental super welterweight title. As well, former world champion Shannon Courtenay and Gemma Ruegg battle it out in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Koby McNamara takes on Nabil Ahmed at super bantamweight, Hopey Price faces Jonathan Santana at super bantamweight, Cory O’Regan meets Antonio Rodriguez at lightweight, Junaid Bostan duels Athanasios Glynos at super welterweight and Rhiannon Dixon faces off against Kristine Shergold at lightweight.

Get Warrington vs Lopez full fight card and start time.

