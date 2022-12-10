Josh Warrington (31-1-1 8 KOs) and Luis Alberto Lopez (26-2 15 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, December 10. The contest features local two-time IBF featherweight champion defending his belt against challenger from Mexicali, Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, December 11.

In the ten-round co-main event Ebanie Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) defends her IBF bantamweight title against fellow-Australian and bitter rival Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card, Felix Cash (15-0, 10) and Celso Neves (9-2-2, 2 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at middleweight. On the top of prelims, James Metcalf (23-2, 14 KOs) and Courtney Pennington (16-5-3, 7 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental super welterweight strap. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 9 pm GMT / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 8 am AEDT / 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST

Warrington vs Lopez free live stream of prelims starts on YouTube at 4:15 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT in the United States and 3:15 am AEDT in Australia.

Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez results

Get Warrington vs Lopez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Warrington’s IBF featherweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Bridges’ IBF women’s bantamweight title

Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves, 8 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

James Metcalf vs. Courtney Pennington, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental super welterweight title

Koby McNamara vs. Nabil Ahmed, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Cory O’Regan vs. Antonio Rodriguez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Hopey Price vs. Jonathan Santana, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Athanasios Glynos, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Kristine Shergold, 8 rounds, lightweight