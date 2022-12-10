Michael Conlan and Karim Guerfi battle it out in the main event at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, December 10. The contest pits two-time Irish Olympian and former European champion from France. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at featherweight. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, December 11.
In the ten-round co-main event, Sean McComb and Zsolt Osadan square off for the vacant WBO European super lightweight title. Also on the card, Padraig McCrory faces Dmytro Fedas in an eight-roudner at light heavyweight, Kurt Walker takes on Yader Cardoza in a six-rounder at featherweight and Graham McCormack meets Fearghus Quinn in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Kieran Molloy and Alexander Zeledon duel in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi
UK and Ireland
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, December 10
Time: 6 pm GMT
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, December 10
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, December 11
Time: 5 am AEDT
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Conlan vs Guerfi from practically anywhere.
Conlan vs Guerfi fight card
Get Conlan vs Guerfi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Sean McComb vs. Zsolt Osadan, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBO European super lightweight title
- Padraig McCrory vs. Dmytro Fedas, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
- Kurt Walker vs. Yader Cardoza, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Kieran Molloy vs. Alexander Zeledon, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Paddy Donovan vs. Jose Angel Rosales Romero, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Lewis Crocker vs. Octavian Gratii, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Paul Ryan vs. Roy Fernandez, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Conor Quinn vs. Stephen Jackson, 6 rounds, flyweight