Michael Conlan and Karim Guerfi battle it out in the main event at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, December 10. The contest pits two-time Irish Olympian and former European champion from France. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at featherweight. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, December 11.

In the ten-round co-main event, Sean McComb and Zsolt Osadan square off for the vacant WBO European super lightweight title. Also on the card, Padraig McCrory faces Dmytro Fedas in an eight-roudner at light heavyweight, Kurt Walker takes on Yader Cardoza in a six-rounder at featherweight and Graham McCormack meets Fearghus Quinn in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Kieran Molloy and Alexander Zeledon duel in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi

UK and Ireland

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 6 pm GMT

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 5 am AEDT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Conlan vs Guerfi from practically anywhere.

Conlan vs Guerfi fight card

Get Conlan vs Guerfi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweight

Sean McComb vs. Zsolt Osadan, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBO European super lightweight title

Padraig McCrory vs. Dmytro Fedas, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Kurt Walker vs. Yader Cardoza, 6 rounds, featherweight

Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, middleweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Alexander Zeledon, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Paddy Donovan vs. Jose Angel Rosales Romero, 8 rounds, welterweight

Lewis Crocker vs. Octavian Gratii, 6 rounds, welterweight

Paul Ryan vs. Roy Fernandez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Conor Quinn vs. Stephen Jackson, 6 rounds, flyweight