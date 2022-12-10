Thomas Mattice signs with Matchroom Boxing

Thomas Mattice (20-3-1 15 KOs) recorded the biggest win of his career in his last outing, taking the unbeaten record of Christian Tapia in his Cleveland hometown in November, and landing the WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title in the process. Mattice floored the Puerto Rican in the second round and kept his nose in front to land a massive victory in a division he has been longing to establish himself in.

‘Gunna Man’ had previously pushed Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz all the way in February 2020, being edged out via majority decision at lightweight in Philadelphia, and now the 32 year old is looking to bring more big fights to Cleveland alongside his gym and stable mate Montana Love.

“I’m very excited to sign with Matchroom,” said Mattice. “This the perfect platform for me to showcase my talents and chase down World titles. I’m now fighting in the division I should’ve been, so I’m here now and planning to be the face of it.

“I came up short a few times in fights that I should’ve won, but that’s in the past – 2023 is going to be the best year of my career as and I’ll make my presence felt at 130lbs.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Thomas to the team,” said Hearn. “Thomas is a great example of what happens when you take opportunities given to you with both hands. In Cleveland, in front of his home fans, Thomas took a gamble, beat an unbeaten fighter and has now been rewarded with a contract. Thomas is a lesson to young fighters out there to believe in yourself and back your ability, because good things can happen – and we look forward to more big fights for Thomas in 2023.”