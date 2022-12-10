Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, the fighters featured on the UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans. Video is available up top.

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States on Saturday December 10, and Kayo in Australia on Sunday December 11.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

