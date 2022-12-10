Boxing’s most active female world champion representing Nicaragua by way of Costa Rica, Yokasta Valle (27-2, 9 KOs), has decided to pursue making history in the female 105-pound division and hold on to her IBF and WBO world minimum championship Belts. Valle will relinquish her hard-fought WBO and IBF light flyweight world titles that were recently secured against Evelin Bermudez in November.

“Our team had a clear objective to unify titles in the 105-pound division,” said Yokasta Valle. “We were given the opportunity to go up to the 108-pound division and we decided to take it. However, we know in our hearts what we want to do – plus Seniesa Estrada said no one wanted to fight her. So, I have decided to stay in the 105-pound division so I can prove her wrong and give her a real fight in her career.”

Yokasta Valle has made a mark in female boxing not only in Costa Rica, but in Central America and beyond. As the most active world champion of 2022, she fought four times including two title defenses of the IBF world minimumweight title, a successful unification match of the WBO and IBF minimumweight championship titles, and a victory shot for the light flyweight WBO and IBF world titles. She is poised to make a mark in boxing with her charisma to become a unified champ.