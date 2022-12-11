Billy Quarantillo (17-4) came out victorious when he faced Alexander Hernandez (13-6) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The featherweight bout was featured on the early preliminary lineup of action at UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The referee stepped in at 4 minutes and 30 seconds into the second round after Ransomville, New York native delivered a big knee to the body followed by punches. Check out the video of stoppage up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC UFC 282 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

