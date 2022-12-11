Search
Pacquiao vs DK Yoo results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo results live from Korea
Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo

Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo: Six-round exhibition boxing match live on pay-per-view from Korea

Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo square off in the main event at Korea International Exhibition Center on Sunday, December 11, which makes it Saturday, December 10 in the United States. The exhibition match features a retired from professional boxing eight-division world champion, former Senator of the Philippines and 2022 Candidate for President up against Korean YouTuber and martial artist. The bout is scheduled for six rounds.

Among Pacquiao vs DK Yoo undercard bouts, Min Guk Ju (8-5, 5 KOs) takes on Jose Luis Castillo (25-3, 19 KOs), Jae Young Kim (6-1-1, 3 KOs) battles Nico Hernandez (8-0, 4 KOs), Min Wook Kim (16-1, 12 KOs) faces Marcus Davidson (5-0, 4 KOs) and Abel Mendoza (33-0, 25 KOs) duels Cristian Ruben Mino (22-7-2, 17 KOs). In addition, Sean Garcia (6-0, 2 KOs) meets Seung Ho Yang (2-1-1, 2 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo

USA, UK & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, December 10 / Sunday, December 11
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, December 11
Time: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AEDT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pacquiao vs DK Yoo from practically anywhere.

Pacquiao vs DK Yoo fight card

Get Pacquiao vs DK Yoo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo
  • Jose Luis Castillo vs. Min Guk Ju
  • Nico Hernandez vs. Jae Young Kim
  • Min Wook Kim vs. Marcus Davidson
  • Abel Mendoza vs. Cristian Ruben Mino
  • Sean Garcia vs. Seung Ho Yang
