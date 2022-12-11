Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on PPV from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, December 10. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features three-division world champion defending his WBO welterweight title against No. 6-ranked contender. In the UK and Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, December 11.

In the ten-round co-main, Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) makes her US boxing debut in a four-round super welterweight bout against Gabby Holloway (0-2). Also on the card, Eduardo Baez faces Arnold Khegai in a ten-rounder at featherweight, Steven Nelson meets James Ballard in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight and Robert Rodriguez takes on Jose Lopez in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Javier Mayoral and Boubacar Sylla duel in a six-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan

United States

Broadcast: BLK Prime

Date: Saturday, December 10

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: BLK Prime

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 10:30 pm GMT / 9:30 am AEDT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Crawford vs Avanesyan from practically anywhere.

Crawford vs Avanesyan fight card

Get Crawford vs Avanesyan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis, 6 rounds, lightweight

Alton Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan results

Steven Nelson def. James Ballard by TKO (R1)