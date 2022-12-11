Search
Crawford vs Avanesyan results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Stream Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan results live from Omaha, Nebraska
Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan faceoff | Tom Hogan/BLK Prime

Crawford vs Avanesyan: WBO welterweight title fight live from CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE

Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on PPV from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, December 10. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features three-division world champion defending his WBO welterweight title against No. 6-ranked contender. In the UK and Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, December 11.

In the ten-round co-main, Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) makes her US boxing debut in a four-round super welterweight bout against Gabby Holloway (0-2). Also on the card, Eduardo Baez faces Arnold Khegai in a ten-rounder at featherweight, Steven Nelson meets James Ballard in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight and Robert Rodriguez takes on Jose Lopez in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Javier Mayoral and Boubacar Sylla duel in a six-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan

United States
Broadcast: BLK Prime
Date: Saturday, December 10
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: BLK Prime
Date: Sunday, December 11
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 10:30 pm GMT / 9:30 am AEDT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Crawford vs Avanesyan from practically anywhere.

Crawford vs Avanesyan fight card

Get Crawford vs Avanesyan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title
  • Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

  • Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Alton Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan results

  • Steven Nelson def. James Ballard by TKO (R1)
