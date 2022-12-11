Search
Chris Curtis stops Joaquin Buckley in the second round at UFC 282 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Chris Curtis (30-9) secured a stoppage victory over Joaquin Buckley (15-6) when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The middleweight bout was featured on the preliminary card at UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

“The Action Man” from Cincinnati, Ohio dropped and TKO’d St. Louis, Missouri native at 2 minutes 49 seconds with punches. Check out the video of finish up top.

