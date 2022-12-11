Dricus du Plessis secured his sixth win in a row and handed Darren Till his third straight defeat when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The middleweight bout was featured on the UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card live on pay-per-view.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The South African fighter defeated his opponent from the UK via a rear-naked choke submission, that followed a takedown and GNP. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 43 seconds into the third round.

