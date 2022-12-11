Search
UFC

Dricus du Plessis submits Darren Till in the third round at UFC 282 (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Dricus du Plessis secured his sixth win in a row and handed Darren Till his third straight defeat when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The middleweight bout was featured on the UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The South African fighter defeated his opponent from the UK via a rear-naked choke submission, that followed a takedown and GNP. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 43 seconds into the third round.

Check out the video of finish up top. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

MMA fans can watch UFC UFC 282 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 282 results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097