Ebanie Bridges was on top when she faced Shannon O’Connell at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, December 10. The world championship bout featured reigning IBF bantamweight champion up against fellow-Australian and bitter rival. The contest served as the co-main event on Warrington vs Lopez fight card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

In Australia Bridges vs O’Connell aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. “Blonde Bomber” came out victorious via TKO, scoring a knockdown along the way in Round 3. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 45 seconds into the eighth round following a flurry of punches from the champion.

Ebanie Bridges TKO’s Shannon O’Connell

With the victory Sydney-born Bridges made the first successful defense of her IBF bantamweight title. She also improved to 9-1, 4 KOs.

Adelaide native O’Connell dropped to 23-7-1, 11 KOs. With the defeat she failed her fourth attempt to lift the world title.

Get Warrington vs Lopez full fight card results.