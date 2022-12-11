Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) rebounded from a trio of losses and handed Dalcha Lungiambula (11-6) his fourth defeat in a row when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The bout was featured on the preliminary card at UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 4 minutes and 41 seconds into the second round following a barrage of strikes from Glendale, California native. Check out the video of stoppage up top.

