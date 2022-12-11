Ilia Topuria (13-0) improved his untouched record and handed Bryce Mitchell (15-1) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 10. The bout was featured on the UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card live on pay-per-view.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

Topuria, who made his return to featherweight, claimed the victory via arm-triangle choke submission. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 10 seconds into the second round following the tap from Mitchell.

MMA fans can watch UFC UFC 282 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

