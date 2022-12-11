Search
Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev for vacant light heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev squared off in the main event of UFC 282 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 10. The contest featured No. 2-ranked former UFC light heavyweight champion up against No. 3-ranked contender. The pair battled it out for the vacant 205-pound title.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The belt was recently relinquished by Jiri Prochazka due to shoulder injury, which resulted in cancellation of the original UFC 282 main event and championship rematch with Glover Teixeira.

The scheduled for five rounds Blachowicz vs Ankalaev championship bout went the full distance and ended in a split draw. One judge scored the fight 48–47 for Blachowicz. Another judge gave it 48-46 for Ankalaev. The third judge had it 47–47.

As a result, Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1), both added a draw to their respective fight records while the title remained vacant.

Check out Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights up top and below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Blachowicz vs Ankalaev full fight video highlights

Magomed Ankalaev makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Jan Blachowicz.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

Get UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev full fight card results.

