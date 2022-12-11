Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev squared off in the main event of UFC 282 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 10. The contest featured No. 2-ranked former UFC light heavyweight champion up against No. 3-ranked contender. The pair battled it out for the vacant 205-pound title.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, December 11.

The belt was recently relinquished by Jiri Prochazka due to shoulder injury, which resulted in cancellation of the original UFC 282 main event and championship rematch with Glover Teixeira.

The scheduled for five rounds Blachowicz vs Ankalaev championship bout went the full distance and ended in a split draw. One judge scored the fight 48–47 for Blachowicz. Another judge gave it 48-46 for Ankalaev. The third judge had it 47–47.

As a result, Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1), both added a draw to their respective fight records while the title remained vacant.

Check out Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights up top and below.

Blachowicz vs Ankalaev full fight video highlights

Magomed Ankalaev makes his Octagon walk.

Finally getting his chance to become light heavyweight king ?



Can @AnkalaevM leave with the title? #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/ac8eknAn7r — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 11, 2022

Here comes Jan Blachowicz.

BASED JAN WALKING OUT TO THE SKYRIM THEME???????? ?? #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/xr2ZJhMMYz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Las piernas de Ankalaev están lastimadísimas ? #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/3QKMc2gflg — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 11, 2022

Round 4.

Round 5.

En el suelo busca hacer su estrategia Ankalaev ? #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/ShgUs5jpRr — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 11, 2022

Verdict.

The #UFC282 main event was declared a split draw pic.twitter.com/lPuskpeVOA — ESPN (@espn) December 11, 2022

Post-fight.

"Maybe we can do a rematch. I don't feel like I'm a winner."



It's unclear where ?? @JanBlachowicz goes from here, but his future surely remains in LHW title contention. #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/M0GLufPOj0 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

Takes a hell of a man to lay it out like that. ?



Absolute class as always from ?? @JanBlachowicz. #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/d06fnfG8EP — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

Get UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev full fight card results.